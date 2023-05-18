Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs Launched In India

Samsung has unveiled its 2023 lineup of Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs in India. These smart TVs with features like Crystal 4K processor, the ability to make video calls, built-in IoT, and much more. Continue reading below to discover more.

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs: Specs and Features

The Crystal 4K series is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes. It has a sleek design and sports a 3-sided narrow-bezel 4K display with Pure Color technology. The TVs are equipped with Samsung’s flagship Crystal Processor 4K for 16-bit 3D color mapping and adaptive 4K upscaling. The Crystal technology enables 1 billion True Colors with HDR10+ support.

In terms of entertainment, Samsung Smart Hub gives users access to Samsung TV Plus with 100+ channels in India. These Samsung TVs are perfect for gaming as well. With features like Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator, gamers can enjoy fast and smooth frame transitions.

For the audio part, the Samsung Crystal 4K TV lineup is equipped with Q-Symphony, OTS Lite (Object Tracking Sound Lite for the functionality of two virtual top speakers), and Adaptive Sound Technology to deliver a theater-like 3D surround sound experience.

Additionally, the Crystal 4K TV lineup is video-calling ready. Paired with Samsung’s SlimFit camera, the TVs enable users to video chat with ease. The TVs are also IoT-ready, with built-in IoT sensors. This means that users will be able to control their compatible smart home devices using their Samsung TVs. The calm Onboarding facility allows these TVs to detect and connect to any Samsung smart device in its vicinity automatically.

In terms of connectivity, there are 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, and support for Bluetooth version 5.2. The TV runs Tizen OS. Some other noteworthy features of the TVs include dongle compatibility, MBR support, Multi-Device experience, and access to Microsoft 365.

Price and Availability

The 2023 range of Samsung Crystal 4K TVs starts from Rs 33,990 and will go up to Rs 71,990. The lineup will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Samsung store.

Buyers will be able to avail of 12 months of no-cost EMI from partner lenders. Additionally, early bird buyers will get a SlimFit camera worth Rs 8,900 bundled in for free!