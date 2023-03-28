Samsung Introduces Bespoke Vacuum Cleaners in India

Samsung has launched new Bespoke vacuum cleaners in India. The series contains the Bespoke Jet and the Robotic Jet+ models. For those who don’t know, the Samsung Bespoke Jet+ is the company’s first robotic vacuum cleaner in the country. Check out the details below.

Samsung Bespoke Vacuum Cleaners: Details

The Samsung Bespoke Jet and the Bespoke Jet+ come with Air Pulse technology, which helps in emptying the dustbin in the All-in-One Clean Station. This is also where the vacuum cleaners charge. These ensure a 99.999% dust-free cleaning via the Multi-layered Filtration System.

The new range supports up to 210W suction capability with up to 2500pa for deeper cleaning. There’s the Intelligent Power Control feature, which can identify the surface being cleaned and the amount of dust on it for a better cleaning session.

The lightweight vacuum cleaners have an integrated digital display for important information, a Telescopic pipe, and a fully washable dustbin. The Bespoke Jet range can run up to 2 hours on a single charge.

Commenting on the launch, Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President of the Consumer Electronics Business, at Samsung India, said, “Consumer focus towards a hygienic lifestyle has increased multi-folds. Our new line-up of vacuum cleaners has been designed to address consumer needs for hygiene and convenience along with great aesthetics, and best-in-class technology.“

As for the robotic Bespoke Jet+ vacuum cleaner, it supports LiDAR sensor-backed navigation technology so that it can move around and clean the room efficiently. It comes with support for Bixby, Alexa, and Google Home voice recognition and provides a Live Cleaning Report for users to keep track of the vacuum cleaner in real-time. It is also compatible with the SmartThings app for easy control.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Bespoke Jet is priced at Rs 65,900 and the Bespoke Jet+retails at Rs 79,900. There’s a Bespoke Jet Pro Extra (Vacuum + Mop) model too, which is priced at Rs 89,900. The new Samsung vacuum cleaners can be bought via Amazon, the company’s website, the Samsung Shop app, and even Samsung-exclusive stores.