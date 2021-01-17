CES 2021 recently came to a close and it would not have been complete if Samsung did not show off some of its home-care robots at the event. So, as you can guess, it did and unveiled three new smart robots on which the company is currently working. The Bot Handy, the Bot Care, and the JetBot 90 AI+ are the new additions to Samsung’s robot portfolio and they can do all kinds of home chores and help you get through the day. However, I doubt they can dance like Boston Dynamics’ industrial robots.

Samsung Robots at CES 2021

Bot Handy

Now, the Bot Handy is a pretty cute and efficient robot that has an extendable gripper-arm attached to its body that has a long display with a pair of eyes to convey various emotions. However, the extendable arm has three joints and hence, provides enough flexibility to grab and carry everyday items in your home.

The machine uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect objects of every shape and material composition. It then exerts the right amount of pressure to grab an item without breaking it. As a result, the Bot Handy can pour you a glass of wine or do your dishes while you chill on your couch watching some Netflix. Moreover, the robot can even extent itself vertically to reach the top of your closet or the center table to place objects.

Bot Care

The second one, Bot Care is more of a personal assistant than a home-care robot and will take care of you instead of your home. It uses AI-based technology to understand your behavior and “take care of the little details of your life”.

So, the Bot Care robot will move around your room and even nag you to get up from your chair and stretch a bit if it thinks that you are on your computer for a long period. Moreover, it will keep track of your schedule, remind you about your meetings, and even help you make video conference calls with the help of the cameras, a flip-out display, and microphones.

Check out the official video of Bot Care and Bot Handy right down below.

Now, these two robots – the Bot Handy and the Bot Care, were available as demo-products and are not available commercially yet. However, the Korean giant unveiled another one that will be available for US customers to buy in the near future.

JetBot 90 AI+

The JetBot 90 AI+ is essentially an AI-based smart vacuum-cleaner robot that comes packed with a LiDAR sensor for improved 3D mapping of environments and objects. The bot combines its hardware and AI-based software to recognize fragile objects, like a glass bowl or a flower vase, and avoids getting close to them. Moreover, as per Samsung, the robot can get into tight areas to clean them by avoiding cables and small objects that come in its way.

Check out the official video of JetBot 90 AI+ below

Samsung says that it will launch the JetBot 90 AI+ in the US market in the first half of 2021. Now, although the company did not mention any numbers for the machine, I can guess it would not be a cheap one to buy.