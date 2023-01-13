Samsung Introduces ‘Made in India’ 2023 Side-by-Side Refrigerators

Samsung has launched its new high-end 2023 side-by-side refrigerator lineup in India. The new refrigerators are 100% ‘Made in India’ and come with features like Convertible 5-in-1 mode, Curd Maestro, and more. Have a look at the details below.

Samsung’s 2023 Refrigerators Introduced

The new side-by-side IoT-enabled refrigerators come with support for Wi-Fi and the SmartThings app. There are several India-centric features that have been introduced based on consumer insights. The refrigerators come in 653L capacity.

There’s the Convertible 5-in-1 mode, which allows users to get extra storage. The modes include Normal, Seasonal, Extra Fridge, Vacation, and Home Alone. This also allows users to convert their freezer into a fridge.

The refrigerators also get the Twin Cooling Plus technology, which enables separate evaporators for the fridge and freezer, allowing users to control the humidity and temperature and prevent odor mixing.

The Curd Maestro tech for users to make curd and home. It’s detachable, thus, adding to the convenience. The range supports Family Hub 7.0 for food management and also allows users to play songs via Spotify and more web content. It also has an analog bulletin board to store photos and videos. Plus, it enables users to control smart home appliances.

Additionally, there’s an AI energy-saving mode and a non-plumbing ice and water dispenser This also allows for easy installation without the need for a water supply connection. There’s an Auto Open Door feature too.

Price and Availability

The new 2023 Samsung side-by-side refrigerator range starts at Rs 1,13,000 and comes in BESPOKE Glass Finish options, namely, Glam Deep Charcoal, Clean White, Clean Navy, and Clean Pink.

It will be available to buy via offline and online channels.