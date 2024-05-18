Sakamoto Days Set to Receive an Anime Adaptation by Netflix: Report

- Netflix has seemingly acquired rights to Yuuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days manga and is scheduled to premiere in 2024, according to License Global.
- TMS Entertainment, the studio behind popular anime like Fruits Basket, Dr. Stone, and Baki, is reportedly in charge of this anime adaptation.
- There is no official statement from Netflix, but fans are hyped to finally have some news about the Sakamoto Days anime adaptation.
The Sakamoto Days manga has continued to enrapture the fans with an amazing mashup of action and comedy is seemingly getting an anime adaptation. While the fandom has been waiting patiently, we are now possibly on the verge of getting a well-deserved anime adaptation.
Sakamoto Days is one of the main contenders for a promising manga that can save the future of Shonen. According to License Global, Netflix has acquired the rights to Sakamoto Days manga by Yuuto Suzuki. As a result, Sakamoto Days anime is secretly under production and scheduled to be released in 2024, as per License Global’s upcoming release schedule.
This anime adaptation is said to be helmed by TMS Entertainment, the studio behind renowned anime series like Fruits Basket (one of the best anime with cats), Dr. Stone, Baki, etc. However, we will have to wait for an official announcement from Netflix, which we can expect to be out soon as the licensing news is out. So, take this with a grain of salt.
Stay tuned for more updates regarding the anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days. That said, are you excited about Sakamoto Days anime coming later this year? Let us know in the comments below.