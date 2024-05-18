Sakamoto Days Set to Receive an Anime Adaptation by Netflix: Report

The Sakamoto Days manga has continued to enrapture the fans with an amazing mashup of action and comedy is seemingly getting an anime adaptation. While the fandom has been waiting patiently, we are now possibly on the verge of getting a well-deserved anime adaptation.

Sakamoto Days is one of the main contenders for a promising manga that can save the future of Shonen. According to License Global, Netflix has acquired the rights to Sakamoto Days manga by Yuuto Suzuki. As a result, Sakamoto Days anime is secretly under production and scheduled to be released in 2024, as per License Global’s upcoming release schedule. "SAKAMOTO DAYS" Anime will premiere in 2024 on Netflix according to License Global May 2024 Issue. pic.twitter.com/omqwj5CpYV— Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) May 17, 2024

This anime adaptation is said to be helmed by TMS Entertainment, the studio behind renowned anime series like Fruits Basket (one of the best anime with cats), Dr. Stone, Baki, etc. However, we will have to wait for an official announcement from Netflix, which we can expect to be out soon as the licensing news is out. So, take this with a grain of salt.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days. That said, are you excited about Sakamoto Days anime coming later this year? Let us know in the comments below.