Ryan Reynolds Teases a New Deadpool and Wolverine Trailer Is Dropping Tomorrow

After dropping a bombshell on the cinematic community with the success of the first trailer of Deadpool and Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds went ahead and shared a new poster and teaser for a trailer scheduled to release on April 22, 2024. The trailer teaser features a monologue of Deadpool where it seems that he had gone back in time to convince Wolverine to help him out in his adventure.

“Look, eventually, you’re going to hang up the claws and it’s going to make a lot of people very sad. But one day, your old pal Wade’s gonna ask you to get back in the saddle again, and when he does, say yes. I’ve always wanted to ride with you, Log. Deadpool… and Wolverine!” – Deadpool in the trailer teaser

The new teaser does not show us much footage from the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine movie but we do get a slightly better look at Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine suit. However, even this time we did not get to see him in his mask but hopefully, the new Deadpool and Wolverine trailer might just feature a scene where we see Hugh Jackman in a complete, comic-accurate suit. As of now Hugh Jackman and some other X-Men are rumored to appear. Along with the X-Men, we will also get to see some new cameos in Deadpool and Wolverine. Hugh got his nails done for this. #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/IARcysDn6U— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 21, 2024 Courtesy: X/Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool and Wolverine is set to release on July 26, 2024, and is being directed by Shawn Levy with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the lead roles playing iconic characters embedded in cinematic history with their name.

Now let’s wait for the new trailer to drop and you folks will be the first ones to hear about all its details from us. Till then, stay tuned!