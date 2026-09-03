“We’ll See What People Say,” Rockstar Head Addresses GTA 6 Refueling System Backlash

Rockstar Games is taking GTA 6’s realism to new heights, with systems like the Criminal Profile, maintaining Jason and Lucia’s relationship in-game, and more. However, the one system that players reacted negatively to in the GTA 6 leaks is the new refueling system, and even Rockstar North’s co-head has acknowledged it.

According to Australian creator TGG’s new GTA 6 preview video, players can either repair their vehicle or refuel it at a gas station.

Refueling triggers a 10-second animation before you can drive. Naturally, fans weren’t too excited about the new system, specifically raising concerns over escaping the police in GTA 6.

When TGG voiced his surprise at the studio adding this system to GTA 6 in the first place, Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson replied, “We’ll see what people say. Do you think people are going to like it?”

He later showcased the new system in GTA 6 to TGG and other creators and pointed out how quick it was, adding, “Hey, that’s pretty fast for a fill-up. You can’t complain about that.”

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

However, fans still don’t think GTA 6 needs a refueling system. We will see what it actually is when Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19, 2026, but from what Nelson states, it shouldn’t be too much of a hassle.

However, since Nelson confirmed that a GTA 6 playthrough time could exceed 80 hours, even when focusing primarily on the campaign, the refueling system might get repetitive at some point.

As for escaping the cops, GTA 6’s car-trunk mechanic should do just fine to help you avoid the law, albeit getting caught red-handed while refueling your exotic ride isn’t exactly the best-case scenario.

We didn’t get a look at the refueling system in the GTA 6 Extended Look, so we are gonna have to wait until launch to see how it all plays out. That said, what do you think about this feature? Tell us in the comments section below.