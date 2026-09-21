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Rockstar Sends GTA 6 Actors a Reminder to Keep Their Roles Secret Until Release Day

Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal Rishabh Sabarwal
Lucia Caminos in GTA 6
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
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GTA 6’s release is nearly two months away, and Rockstar has now sent a reminder to actors involved in the game’s voice cast to keep their involvement secret until launch day on November 19 and honor their NDAs. While the entire community is convinced of the actors who are playing GTA 6 protagonists Jason and Lucia, this reminder not only goes to the lead cast but also to the supporting characters and cameos in the game.

Rockstar Won’t Reveal Actors Behind GTA 6 Characters Until Launch

The info comes from James Jarvis, host of the GTA VI’O Clock podcast, who revealed the reported NDA reminder during the show’s latest episode on YouTube on September 16, 2026. According to Jarvis, Rockstar contacted artists involved with GTA 6 and reminded them that they cannot publicly confirm their involvement with the game until its November 19 release.

The reminder email from Rockstar reminding GTA 6 actors about their NDAs read, “We would like to remind everyone to please remember your NDA. The date you may announce your involvement is still November 19th.”

Stephen Root at the BAFTA TV Tea Party (left), Brian Heder in GTA 6.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

However, Rockstar has not publicly confirmed the reported email, and it has not been made public by any performer in GTA 6. Jarvis also did not reveal who provided him with this info, so it is unclear whether he received a copy of the exact email or just context of its contents.

This implies that Rockstar does not plan to officially introduce the GTA 6 cast members before the November 19 launch. It could also rule out the marketing materials featuring actors who play Jason, Lucia, and other characters before the game is out.

However, Stephen Root, who plays Brian Heder in GTA 6, revealed their involvement in the game at the 2026 Emmys red carpet and said that fans are going to “see him in there.” So far, except for Root, players have strong indications that Dylan Rourke is playing Jason and Manni L. Perez is playing Lucia in GTA 6.

Furthermore, the GTA 6 album also revealed the musical artists involved in the project, with the likes of Travis Scott, Future, Metro Boomin, and more. You can now order the GTA 6 music album and all editions online ahead of the game’s release.

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Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Editor at Beebom with over 7 years of experience covering the video game industry. He specializes in AAA releases and live-service games, and currently leads Beebom’s Gaming vertical, shaping editorial direction and daily coverage. When he’s not tracking the next big industry shift, Rishabh is busy cracking Wordles and curating puzzles for the Beebom Puzzle website.

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