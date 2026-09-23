GTA 6 Will Have an ‘Enormous’ Number of Enterable Buildings – Rockstar Makes It Official

If you’ve been wondering how many buildings will be enterable in GTA 6, you will be glad to know Rockstar has described the number as “enormous.” While the studio hasn’t revealed an exact figure, Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson has confirmed that “you can enter a lot of buildings” on the GTA 6 map.

Nelson confirmed the speculation in an interview with French magazine Trois Couleurs in a hands-off GTA 6 preview session at Rockstar North’s headquarters in Edinburgh. The co-head stated that “the number is enormous” when talking about the GTA 6 map.

Some of the enterable buildings and stores include salons, clothing stores, parlors, strip clubs, and much more in GTA 6. In fact, there are so many enterable buildings in this game that Rockstar felt confident enough to lock stores behind the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition. But don’t you worry, if you own the Standard Edition, you’ll still have access to multiple stores.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

In the infamous GTA 6 leaks, we got our first look at Jason entering multiple convenience stores and robbing them. So, you can expect them to be on the list of enterable buildings in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

With the GTA 6 map 2x bigger than GTA 5 and 3x more massive than Red Dead Redemption 2, the number of enterable buildings will undoubtedly blow our minds in the final game.

It may not be as high as the 2,000 enterable buildings some fans expect from GTA 6, but there should still be enough variety to make each interior feel unique and offer a different experience.

Some buildings will also be accessible during specific missions, like the one we saw at the GTA 6 Extended Look, so not all may be open throughout the day; for example, the gyms. That said, how many enterable buildings do you think will be in the final game? Tell us in the comments section below.