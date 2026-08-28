GTA 6 Has a Simple Trick to Avoid a Police Car Chase

GTA 6 is making police pursuits smarter, more persistent, and far more dangerous than anything you have experienced in the previous GTA titles. However, the latest GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix actually reveals some surprisingly simple ways to evade the police before it turns into a citywide disaster.

The primary thing to know here is what the police in GTA 6 can actually recognize. As revealed by Rockstar, there needs to be witnesses who report a crime, or a certain alarm needs to go off for the cops to go after you.

Once the crime gets reported, officers can identify the suspect’s appearance, clothing, and vehicle with these details represented by icons beneath the wanted level. If the police recognize your vehicle in GTA 6, simply abandoning it and taking another ride can remove one of the biggest clues.

In the GTA 6 preview on Netflix, Lucia does the same by setting up the identified car on fire and taking another van to flee the wanted situation.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar explains that the same idea applies to your appearance. Simply wearing a mask while committing a crime can prevent the police from receiving a description of your face. Moreover, if you also try changing into a different outfit, it will disrupt the cops’ knowledge of what you were wearing.

Now, if the wanted level goes beyond three stars, things start to get quite serious. It gets increasingly difficult to navigate the busy streets, and it might get you ‘Busted‘ before you know it. If that does happen, you can try leaving behind vehicles and using alleys, side streets, or simply jumping over fences to flee the police and fall off the radar.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Another important aspect is that officers can tell if the two GTA 6 protagonists, Jason and Lucia, are partners in a crime. So, if the two-person icon shows up beneath the wanted star level, make sure to split up to divide the police’s attention.

Lastly, two more icons that can appear beneath the star level: the CCTV and the weapon icon. While the former states that a nearby camera has captured your face, the latter states that you’re an armed criminal.

In order to get away from such situations, you can wear the mask before committing the crime so the camera doesn’t capture your face.

One of the biggest changes is that GTA 6 brings back the six-star wanted level, and reaching this level will surely create massive havoc in the city.

So, what tactics are you choosing to flee from the police officers in GTA 6? Tell us in the comments below.