GTA 6’s Playstyle Lets You Decide What Kind of Criminal You Want to Be

Rockstar is taking a page from Red Dead Redemption 2 with GTA 6, giving you different playstyles that let you decide what kind of criminal you want to be and how you approach robberies, heists, and other activities. Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson has confirmed that the type of criminal you are will significantly impact your GTA 6 playthrough.

Speaking to French magazine Trois Couleurs, Nelson said your GTA 6 playstyle and your activities “reinforces the narrative, since the story revolves around a couple on the run.” Of course, your choices could also affect Jason and Lucia’s deep relationship throughout the game. Here’s the full statement on the mechanic.

You can, in some way, choose the type of criminal you want to be: someone more professional, or on the contrary someone totally unpredictable. Your way of playing has an impact on certain things.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Nelson also noted that “The world is also very unpredictable. You are not the only armed person nor the only capable of violence.” So, how you handle these mishaps will ultimately define what kind of criminal Jason and Lucia actually are.

Red Dead Redemption 2 featured a similar but more limited system, with Arthur’s actions affecting his Honor level. Rockstar is bringing a similar mechanic to GTA 6 with its Criminal Profile system. So, if you use a cleaner, more professional playstyle to get away with most of your crimes in GTA 6, you won’t affect your Criminal Profile.

Meanwhile, if you like to do things in a loud fashion and go in guns blazing, shooting every cop and NPC on the block, this type of GTA 6 playstyle will negatively affect your Criminal Profile rating. Given that Rockstar is updating the gore and dismemberment system in GTA 6, most players will likely opt for a combat-intensive approach.

That said, what kind of playstyle will you go for in GTA 6? A professional one or a walking disaster across Vice City? Tell us in the comments section below.