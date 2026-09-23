I’ve Never Worried About Money in a GTA Game, But GTA 6 Will Change That

Rockstar is completely changing the money system in GTA 6 with a new risky feature: players can now lose the money they collect if a cop or NPC eliminates them before depositing it into their bank account. The new GTA 6 money system will function like the dough in real life, so you need to think twice before carrying loads of cash.

Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson confirmed this new gameplay mechanic in an interview with Paris-based magazine Trois Couleurs. You can lose your money anytime if someone kills or shoots you, or you meet one of the many other deadly fates in GTA 6.

Here’s what Nelson said after robbing a store with Jason in GTA 6: “Liquid money can also be lost now. You have a bank account and money on you. If I get killed and haven’t deposited it, that money disappears.”

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

He previously confirmed that you now require money to progress GTA 6’s story, so you will need to think twice before robbing a store or pulling off a heist. And that’s not just with Jason but also with Lucia in Grand Theft Auto 6. If there’s an ATM nearby on the GTA 6 map, you are in luck. You can instantly deposit your cash to avoid losing it when you fight NPCs or the cops.

So, the new GTA 6 money system forces you to be careful with the cash. Some GTA 6 activities, such as hunting, should offer cash without a guns-blazing approach, so there’s no cause for concern.

However, considering your GTA 6 playthrough could exceed 80 hours, there’s a good chance you’ll take part in plenty of criminal activities throughout the game.

Not to mention GTA 6’s 6-Star Wanted Level system, which will definitely bite if you don’t keep the game’s money system in mind and just rob or steal cash recklessly. That said, are you excited for the new GTA 6 money system? Tell us in the comments section below.