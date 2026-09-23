GTA 6 Vice City Is 2x Bigger than GTA 5’s Los Santos, Says Rockstar

We already knew GTA 6’s full map would be massive, and the biggest open world ever in a video game. However, Rockstar has now confirmed that Vice City alone will be double the size of Los Santos in GTA 5, which already felt pretty big for its time.

Speaking to Paris-based magazine Trois Couleurs about the game’s hands-off previews, Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson says Vice City is “twice the size of Los Santos.” For those unaware, Los Santos was the biggest city in GTA 5, taking up the majority of the central and southern portion of the San Andreas map.

“But when it comes to cities and suburbanized areas, there is the equivalent of eleven times what was found in GTA 5, if you count all the little places you can discover!” said the Rockstar North co-head about GTA 6’s map size.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

After the GTA 6 Extended Look dropped on Netflix, Rockstar confirmed the GTA 6 map to be 2x bigger than GTA 5 and 3x bigger than Red Dead Redemption 2’s map. However, little did we know that GTA 6’s Vice City would cover more ground than Los Santos did in GTA 5, which was already expansive, alongside the rural Blaine County.

Rob Nelson said that players will start with Jason at the bottom of the GTA 6 map before reaching Vice City, particularly at his safehouse in Leonida Keys. The game then opens up completely, and you can “go anywhere anytime.”

The Rockstar North head previously said it took him 80 hours to complete GTA 6, and with Vice City being twice as big as Los Santos in GTA 5, we can definitely see where those hours would go once the game releases on November 19, 2026.

The sheer number of activities in GTA 6 is impressive too, so Vice City won’t simply be a place to drive around with your vehicle. That said, what do you think about Vice City’s size in GTA 6? Tell us in the comments section below.