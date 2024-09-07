Roblox Announces New Party Features and Communities at RDC 2024

At RDC 2024, Roblox shared many things about the state of the platform, including some new features coming in the future. For players, Roblox has introduced the “Party” feature that helps players game together and have fun. The platform is rebranding Roblox groups to Communities for developers and their communication with players. Here is everything we know about the new Party and Community feature coming to Roblox.

Roblox Brings People Together with New Party Feature

Roblox has always been about bringing people together on the platform. While there have always been attempts at improving it, Roblox introduced a couple of things at RDC 2024 to enhance it. The first addition is the Party feature. This will enable friends (age 9+) to join the same experience. It's never been easier to connect and play with friends on Roblox. With Party, you'll be able to be together and have fun like never before. #RDC24 pic.twitter.com/1WWOwR4ram— Roblox (@Roblox) September 6, 2024

Players can also use text or voice chat even outside Roblox experiences using this feature. Roblox is adding an API next year that will help developers integrate the Party feature into their experiences. This will allow friends to group up into a party and start at the same point in the game. It will also pre-pair the friends or add them in a private lobby.

Roblox Rebrands Groups to Communities

Along with the Party feature, Roblox adds another feature to improve how developers communicate with the players. This is a rebranding for Roblox Groups. At RDC 2024, Roblox announced that the Roblox groups are being rebranded into Communities. Introducing Roblox Communities—a place to connect with others. And later this year we’ll be rolling out Forums, a dedicated space to share feedback and discuss your favorite experiences. #RDC24 pic.twitter.com/5hX00gKz6P— Roblox (@Roblox) September 6, 2024

This will help developers of huge communities like Blox Fruits or Dress to Impress to handle the fanbase more smoothly. The Community will support tools like Forums. This will be a place where players in the particular game community will be discussing certain things or can even share their gameplay or experiences.

Along with the Party and Community features announced at RDC 2024, Roblox announced ‘What’s Playing’ and ‘Music Charts,’ two new platform-wide features designed to showcase popular and trending music and artists. This will create opportunities for artists to reach a wider audience and build their fan base. This can make things easier for creators and players to enjoy their favorite songs by using Roblox music codes easily.

Are you excited about the new additions for the community and friends in Roblox? Which Roblox experience is the first where you want to try the Party feature first? Let us know in the comments below.