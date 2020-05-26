Xiaomi has expanded its smart TV range by launching the Redmi Smart TV X-series in China. The lineup includes the Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55 and Redmi Smart TV X65 models. As is evident from their names, they come in 50-, 55- and 65-inch screen sizes. All the models come with 4K UHD resolution and a 60Hz MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) algorithm that is expected to make animations more fluid by artificially ramping up frame rates.

Redmi Smart TV X-Series Features and Specifications

The Redmi Smart TV X-series TVs are built out of metal, and Xiaomi is claiming a whopping 97 percent screen-to-body ratio. All the panels have 4K UHD pixel resolution, 178-degree of viewing angle, 60Hz refresh rate and 85 percent NTSC color gamut.

The TVs are powered by an unidentified quad-core SoC that has 2x Cortex-A73 CPU cores and 2x Cortex-A53 cores, along with a Mali-G51 GPU. They also come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage. As with most Xiaomi TVs, the Redmi Series X also runs on PatchWall UI, based on Android.

In terms of audio, the lineup comes with an 8-unit sound system that includes 4x 12.5W speakers, each paired with 4x low-frequency speakers and 2x tweeters. The TVs support Dolby Audio and DTS-HD technologies for an enhanced audio experience. The TVs also get far-field microphones to better detect voice commands from a distance without using the bundled remote control.

Wireless connectivity options on the Redmi TV Series X models include Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi and infrared, while wired connections include 3x HDMI, 2x USB-A (including one USB 3.0), 1x S/PDIF, 1x AV connector, 1x DTMB connector and 1x Ethernet.

Redmi Smart TV X-Series Price and Availability

The pricing of the entry-level X50 is yet to be revealed, but according to NDTV, Xiaomi has announced that it will be “priced under 1,999 yuan” (around Rs. 21,000 / $280). There’s no ambiguity about the pricing of the other two models, though. The X55 carries a price-tag of 2,299 yuan (around Rs. 24,000 / $320), while the X65 has been priced at 3,299 yuan (around Rs. 35,000 / $460).

Pre-orders are already live in China, with deliveries slated to begin June 10th. There’s no immediate word on whether Xiaomi plans to launch these devices globally, including in India.

Image Courtesy: Xiaomi