Redmi Buds 4 Active Introduced In India; Check out the Details!

Xiaomi, alongside the Pad 6, has introduced the Redmi Buds 4 Active in India. The TWS earbuds are placed under the “affordable audio” segment in the market and come with features like a 12mm driver, Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth version 5.3, and much more. Keep reading to know more.

Redmi Buds 4 Active: Specs and Features

The Buds 4 Active TWS offers an in-ear design and comes in a pebble-shaped plastic charging case. The earbuds are equipped with 12mm Bass Pro drivers to deliver a bass-heavy rich sound experience while listening to music.

It supports Environmental Noise Cancellation aka ENC to enable distortion-free calls with crisp sound quality. Additionally, the earbuds come with a 60ms Low Latency mode for reduced lags.

With the Buds 4 Active, you can enjoy up to 30 hours of listening experience on a single charge when used with the case. The charging case is equipped with a 440mAh battery, while each of the earbuds sports a 34mAh battery. However, for those times when you do run out of battery, there is Type-C fast charging support to back you up. You can get 90 minutes of playback time with 10 minutes of charge.

Coupled with Bluetooth version 5.3 and Google Fast Pair, the earbuds offer a seamless connectivity experience of up to 10 meters, with SBC audio format. These earbuds are ideal for workouts with IPX4 sweat and splash protection. The stem offers dedicated touch controls for music and call controls. You get dedicated Xiaomi Earbuds app support for the Buds 4 Active TWS.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Buds 4 Active will be available at a special launch price of Rs 1,199 from June 20 to June 23. It will then cost you Rs 1,399. It will be available for purchase via the official Mi store, amazon, and Xiaomi retail partners.

You can grab a pair for yourself in Air White and Bass Black color options.