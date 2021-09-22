Redmi Launches 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs with Android TV 11, 20W Speakers in India

While Xiaomi unveiled the Mi TV 5X series at its Smarter Living event last month, the Chinese giant hasn’t forgotten the Redmi Smart TV lineup in India. The company first unveiled Redmi TVs in India earlier this year, and is now expanding the portfolio with the launch of two new Redmi Smart TVs in the country. That includes the 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full-HD smart TVs, which come with Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine, Dolby Audio, and Android 11 support.

Redmi 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs: Specifications

As mentioned above, the new Redmi Smart TV lineup comes in 32-inch and 43-inch panel sizes, with HD and Full-HD resolution support, respectively. Both the TVs can reproduce up to 16 million colors and support the company’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine. These enables the user to view their favorite content at optimum brightness, saturation, and sharpess.

Moreover, as per user feedback, the company is offering detailed picture controls aboard these Redmi Smart TVs. That means you will be able to adjust the backlight, saturation, hue, gamma, and picture mode, among other things.

Both of these Redmi TVs come with Android TV 11 out-of-the-box, and run Xiaomi’s PatchWall 4 skin on top. You will get access to over 5000+ apps via the Play Store, 75+ free live channel via PatchWall, an IMDb integration to display content ratings right on the home screen, and more. You will also find a dedicated Kids Mode, Universal Search, and other features aboard these smart TVs.

Both the 32-inch and 43-inch Redmi Smart TVs come equipped with 20W speakers. Xiaomi elevates the audio experience by offering Dolby Audio (Dolby 5.1 surround sound) and DTS Virtual X (for spatial audio support) for the first time in the budget segment. As for the ports and connectivity options, Xiaomi offers dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) support, which is great. You will also find 2x HDMI, 2x USB 2.0, 1x AV, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x RJ45 Ethernet, and 1x antenna port.

The 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs also support auto low-latency mode, which will enable a lag-free and smooth experience when you plug in your console or computer.

The Mi TV Remote bundled with Redmi Smart TV series supports three nifty features. First, you have a Google Assistant button, along with quick shortcuts for Netflix and Prime Video OTT apps. Second, you can double click the volume down button to ‘Quick Mute’ the TV, which is certainly a feature that will come in handy for many. Finally, these TVs also support a Quick Wake feature.

Price and Availability

As for the pricing, the 32-inch HD Redmi Smart TV is priced at Rs. 15,999 whereas the 43-inch Full-HD Redmi Smart TV is priced at Rs. 25,999 in India. Both of these smart TVs will first go on sale during the ‘Diwali with Mi’ event and the Amazon Great India Festival next month.