RedMagic 8 Pro and 8 Pro+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Introduced

Nubia has introduced the new RedMagic 8 Pro and the RedMagic 8 Pro+ gaming phone in China. The phones come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, up to 165W fast charging support, and more. Check out the details below.

RedMagic 8 Pro+ and RedMagic 8 Pro: Specs and Features

Both the RedMagic 8 Pro+ and the RedMagic 8 Pro come with a boxy design that includes RGB lights at the back and shoulder triggers. There’s also a transparent version of the phones, which has a transparent back panel.

The front has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with an under-the-display selfie shooter for a fully edge-to-edge screen. The Full HD+ screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 520Hz touching sampling rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness, 1440Hz PWM dimming and DC dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and more.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The phones also come with 3D ICE 11.0 magic cooling system, which can keep the temperature by 16 degrees. The camera department includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, along with a 16MP selfie shooter.

While the RedMagic 8 Pro gets its juice from a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, the 8 Pro+ model has a smaller 5,000mAh battery with 165W rapid charging. This can fully charge the phone in about 14 minutes. Both run RedMagic OS 6.0 based on Android 13.

Additional details include dual linear stereo speakers with DTS: X Ultra, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

Price and Availability

The RedMagic 8 Pro series starts at CNY 3,999 (~ Rs 47,500) and is currently up for pre-order in China. The first sale will start on December 28. Have a look at all the RAM+Storage configurations and their prices.

RedMagic 8 Pro+

12GB+256GB: CNY 5,199 (~ Rs 61,800)

16GB+512GB: CNY 5,799 (~ Rs 68,900)

12GB+256GB (Transparent Edition): CNY 5,399 (~ Rs 64,200)

16GB+512GB (Transparent Edition): CNY 5,999 (~ Rs 71,300)

16GB+1TB (Transparent Edition): CNY 6,999 (~ Rs 83,200)

RedMagic 8 Pro