The mobile gaming space in India is blooming at a speedy pace and phone makers are rushing to perk up their offerings to tap the niche, while also building a worthy flagship smartphone. Nubia is one of the better names associated with this segment and well, it today launched the “Red Magic 3S” gaming phone in the country to take on the likes of OnePlus 7T and Asus ROG Phone 2.

Red Magic 3S: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, the company is sticking with its all-metal construction with geometric-cut elements on the rear including the fingerprint scanner and camera bump. There’s an LED light strip running down the center at the rear, but the highlight of this phone still remains the built-in physical turbo fan. It pulls in air from the rear vent with heat dissipation from the vent on the side.

Moving our attention to the front, Red Magic 3S features a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and support for 100% DCI-P3 color space. The display is crazy smooth but it’s possible that you’ll not like the bigger bezels – both at the top and bottom.

As you would expect, Snapdragon 855 Plus is running the show under the hood and it’s coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. It runs Android 9 Pie-based RedMagic UI 2.0 out-of-the-box, which brings along a number of gaming features to its users.

Well, Nubia hasn’t placed much focus on the camera department and is pitting it as the gaming phone you should have. It sports a single 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor on the rear, paired with a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie sensor. The rear camera supports up to 8K video recording at 15fps, which is just too finicky and unusable based on my time spent with Nubia Red Magic 3 earlier this year.

This smartphone also comes equipped with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support, which is great for mobile gamers. All the essential connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack are supported.

Price and Availability

Nubia Red Magic 3S has been priced starting at Rs 35,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be available in a stunning Mecha Silver color variant and well, if you are looking to grab the Cyber Shade (red and blue) color variant, then you’ll have to shell out Rs. 47,999. It’s also the higher-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, so you’re going to have a specced-out shiny device.

This smartphone will go on sale on October 21, which is the first day of the Diwali sale event, on Flipkart. It will compete against the OnePlus 7T and ROG Phone 2, so which would you pick? Let us know in the comments below.

Check out Nubia Red Magic 3S on Flipkart (starts at Rs. 35,999)