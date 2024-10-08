Red Dead Redemption Is Finally Coming to PC

Ever since its original launch in 2010, Red Dead Redemption has etched its existence onto every console gamer’s heart. And while RDR 2 did make its way to PC, we always wished to also experience John Marston’s legacy. That dream is now a reality as a Red Redemption PC release date has just been announced by Rockstar Games.

Coming in from the official Rockstar Newswire, the blog mentions that Red Redemption PC will be arriving on October 29. The upcoming PC version comes in collaboration with Double Eleven and will pack a ton of PC-centric features.

These include native 4K support up to 144Hz on compatible hardware, Ultrawide monitor support along HDR 10 compatibility. And if it wasn’t obvious, the game will also have full mouse and keyboard support.

Red Dead Redemption PC will also have full support for Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation, NvidiaDLSS 3.7, and AMD FSR 3.0. The one-minute trailer uploaded along with the blog mentions the same. Alongside the main game, Undead Nightmare, the RDR 1’s zombie version will also be making its way to PC. However, we are more excited for the original that started it all!

That said, what do you feel about Red Dead Redemption 1 coming to PC? Let us know in the comments below!