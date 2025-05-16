Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen Update Rumored, Switch 2 Port Also Planned

According to a report, Rockstar’s western epic, Red Dead Redemption 2, could be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 later this year. And that’s not at all, as the report also makes mention of a next-gen patch that could bring the 2018 smash-hit’s performance up to modern standards on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Initial reporting on the matter came from Gamereactor, alongside a corroborative article from Nintenduo. Both sources claim to have heard of “one big rumored game” yet to be announced for the Switch successor – Red Dead Redemption 2. As per the former, sources close to Rockstar have stated that the studio is preparing to launch the title on the Switch 2 later this year.

Image Source: Rockstar Games

The Switch 2 port will supposedly be paired with a next-gen update for the latest generation of consoles. Something that players have been demanding for ages. While official confirmation is still missing, we can safely presume that the next-gen patch should finally see RDR2 hit 60 FPS on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Besides this, the patch will likely bring texture and resolution upgrades as well, although there’s always a chance that Rockstar could pull a ‘GTA 5 Enhanced Edition’ and charge players for better performance.

We’ll have to wait and see how matters take shape on this front, but rumors of a Switch 2 port should be welcome news for Switch players who missed out on Rockstar’s magnum opus. If these reports bear any weight, Red Dead Redemption 2 is set to join the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and Hitman: World of Assassination in the list of highly-acclaimed third-party titles that will finally grace Nintendo’s shores.

But before you polish off that Stetson hat, keep in mind that these reports have remained unconfirmed, so take them with a grain of salt. With that said, are you excited to see RDR 2 potentially running at a glorious 60 FPS on PS5? Let us know in the comments below.