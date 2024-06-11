Rebel Moon – The Director’s Cut Release Date Announced by Netflix

In a post by Netflix, the release date for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon – The Director’s Cut has been announced. Previously, there have been two Rebel Moon movies, and the performance of both of them has been increasingly dissatisfactory. Now if you have watched Rebel Moon Part 1, you would know what a disaster it was. People hoped for an enhancement with Part 2 but it let us down once again. Now let’s see if the Rebel Moon Director’s cut can fix Zack Snyder’s image for us or not. REBEL MOON – THE DIRECTOR’S CUT.

Experience the saga like never before. August 2. pic.twitter.com/AnJPAS76Vm— Netflix (@netflix) June 11, 2024

Rebel Moon – The Director’s Cut has been given a release date of August 2, 2024, along with some images shared by Netflix on X. In the images we see Jimmy with a bird in the first one, the other one shows us Kora standing in front of a Titan-like woman and the third one shows us what seems to be Regent Belisarius addressing his army.

As of now, we do not have many details about what this adaptation will bring us but let’s wait and see what Zack Snyder has in store for us. However, after the disaster Rebel Moon 1 and Rebel Moon: Part 2 have been, people have kind of lost faith in the franchise, and if this Director’s Cut turns out to be like that as well. This franchise is as good as doomed. So, to see what happens, let’s wait till August 2, 2024, till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!