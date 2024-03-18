Rebel Moon Part 2 Trailer Out; Zack Snyder Tries to Make Amends for Part 1

After the tragic fate of Rebel Moon – Part One, the trailer for Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scargiver has been released and if I am being honest with you, it does look somewhat appealing. When Rebel Moon was released it faced pretty bad comments at the hands of viewers and critics alike. Learning about the failure of his movie, Zack Snyder stated that he will fix all the problems there are with Rebel Moon Part 2. Now since it’s here, it’s for us to see if Zack Snyder could live up to his name.

The trailer opens with a rather dramatic fight sequence between Kora and a group of soldiers. The BGM of this scene was cleverly synced to the gunshot sounds of Kora’s pistol which was quite impressive. Overall, the visual appeal of the trailer looks better than what we got to see in the first part of Rebel Moon. The trailer also showed us that Djimon Hounsou’s Titus, Michiel Huisman’s Gunnar, and Anthony Hopkins’s character of the sentient robot knight, Jimmy, will also be playing rather major roles along with other previously seen cast members. The description of the trailer reads-

“Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld,”

Other than this, the trailer overall gives us a feel that Rebel Moon Part 2 is going to feature a lot of action sequences. However, who the main villain of the movie is going to be is still a mystery because Atticus is just a twisted general, working for someone. My best guess is that the main villain of this whole movie is going to be Regent Balisarius who might show up towards the end of this movie.

Even though the trailer gives the impression that Rebel Moon Part 2 is well-made, the bad impression of Rebel Moon Part 1 for poor VFX, slow story, unfinished character arcs, and plotholes might affect the viewership of the movie.

The shots we see in the Rebel Moon Part 2 trailer look better than what we saw in the first movie but now only time will tell if this movie turns out to be just another movie, or a ” Zack Snyder Movie”. So guys let’s wait till April 19, 2024, for the movie to come out on Netflix, and till then stay tuned for further updates!