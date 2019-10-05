Realme X2 Pro is one of the most anticipated phones to be launching this month. This is going to be Realme’s first true flagship smartphone with a 90Hz display and Snapdragon 855 Plus onboard. The Chinese giant has steadily been revealing key features about the flagship phone on Twitter over the past week.

Now, Realme Europe has taken to Twitter to reveal that X2 Pro will be the first phone in their portfolio to feature dual stereo speakers. Oh yeah, the company is finally ready to provide users an all-round flagship and the audio experience is an essential piece of the puzzle.

As you can see in the caption below, the dual stereo speakers on the Realme X2 Pro will come backed with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification, offering you an enhanced audio experience via the speaker system onboard.

📢You don't need headphones to hear the best sound quality with your realme X2 Pro 🤖Our best smartphone will allow you to enjoy an immersive experience thanks to Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos and Certified Hi-Res Sound Quality.https://t.co/a2vwKml83N#realmeX2Pro pic.twitter.com/FMaUoWGKLR — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) October 4, 2019

Apart from the flagship internals and higher refresh rate display with a notch (no, you won’t find a fullscreen display and pop-up camera here as the Realme X), Realme has confirmed that X2 Pro will come equipped with a 64MP primary camera. It’s the same sensor as Realme XT, but the complete setup won’t be the same.

Realme X2 Pro features an ultra-wide (with macro support), telephoto (with up to 20x digital zoom), and depth sensor to complete the quad-camera setup. The company has confirmed that the device will support 50W SuperVOOC charging technology, which I’m completely in love with.

Well, I don’t know if you have guessed it or not, Realme’s upcoming flagship will be a rebranded Oppo Reno Ace that is scheduled to launch on October 10 in China. It touts exactly the same feature set and design as revealed in Realme’s teasers. So, are you excited for Redmi K20 Pro’s competitor to launch in India by the end of this year? Do comment your thoughts in the comments down below.