Realme TechLife Watch R100 with Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

Realme has added a new affordable smartwatch to its family with the launch of the TechLife Watch R100 in India. The new Realme Watch R100 is a part of the TechLife Watch series and comes with support for Bluetooth calling, which is one of its highlighting features. Here’s a look at all the details.

Realme TechLife Watch R100: Specs and Features

The Realme TechLife Watch R100 supports a built-in speaker and microphone, which enables the Bluetooth calling functionality allowing you to answer calls. It has a round dial and comes with a 1.32-inch Color TFT touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and 450 nits of peak brightness. There’s support for more than 100 watch faces. It has a metal dial for a premium look, is lightweight, and comes with silicone straps that are skin-friendly.

The smartwatch has over 100 sports modes like indoor running, outdoor running, outdoor walking, climbing, soccer, cricket, and loads more. You will also be able to track the calories burnt, the steps taken, exercise time, water intake, and standing time too. Plus, you can keep a track of your stress levels.

The Realme TechLife Watch R100 supports 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep tracking too (light sleep, deep sleep, REM). There’s also the ability to track the periods. All this can be tracked using the Realme Wear app. Plus, the watch has AI Running Buddy to keep an eye on the current speed and the one set as a goal. You can also know your VO2 Max.

The TechLife Watch R100 also supports the flashlight, weather forecasts, clock, music control, alarm, reminders, and the Find my Phone functionality. It is backed by a 380mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 7 days on a single charge and can fully charge in 2 hours. It also comes with an IP68 certification.

Price and Availability

The Realme TechLife Watch R100 is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be available to buy via Realme’s website, Flipkart, and mainline channels from June 28. As an introductory offer, it will be available for Rs 3,499 on the first sale date via Flipkart.

The smartwatch comes in Black and Grey colorways.