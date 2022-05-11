Realme Introduces Its First-Ever Single and Double Door Refrigerators in India

Realme recently ventured into the consumer electronics segment with the launch of convertible air conditioners and washing machines in India. And now, it has further expanded this portfolio with the introduction of single and double-door refrigerators in the country. Here’s all you need to know.

Realme Refrigerators: Specs and Features

The Realme refrigerators come in single and double-door variants, both offered in the multiple storage variants. While the single-door option comes in 195L and 215L with 2- and 3-star ratings and with floral patterns, the double-door option has 260L, 280L, 308L, and 338L capacities in Black Uniglass finish with a premium finish.

Both come with efficient and faster cooling with the Copper Capillaries that can take the freezer temperature down to around -23 degrees, and offers stabilizer-free operations. They also support Cooling Control Knob to monitor and control the temperature based on the temperature outside while ensuring energy savings.

The single-door models come with large 12L vegetable storage and spill-proof glass shelves. The double-door models support Ice Twister and Collector, uniform 360-degree cooling, dedicated storage space and accessories, and smart deodorizer for an odor-free environment inside the refrigerators.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO – realme India, said, “As the fastest-growing technology brand in the world, we envision creating a connected, smart life ecosystem for consumers. The foray into the refrigerator segment re-affirms this and strengthens our commitment to bring cutting-edge, segment-leading technology products at the most versatile price points. Through collaboration with Flipkart, we are confident of reaching out to aspiring buyers across Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities and addressing the growing need for smart home and cooling appliances.“

The new Realme refrigerators also ensure environment-friendly Cooling with support for R600A refrigerant, which is eco-friendly and consumes lesser energy.

Price and Availability

The Realme refrigerators start at Rs 12,490 and all the models are now available to buy via Flipkart. Here’s a look at the prices of all the models: