Realme Pad Mini, New Smart TV, and Buds Q2 Launch Set for April 29

After recently teasing the arrival of the Realme Pad Mini in India, the company has now confirmed that it will launch the tablet on April 29, alongside the Realme GT Neo 3. And that’s not all! The company will also introduce a new smart TV and the Buds Q2 at its first-ever offline event since 2020. Here are the details.

Realme Pad Mini Launching in India Next Week

Realme has announced that the Realme Pad Mini, the GT Neo 3, the new Realme Smart TV, and the Realme Buds Q2 will be introduced on April 29 at 12 pm via an on-ground event. This event will also be live-streamed via YouTube and Realme’s Facebook, so you can visit any of these channels to catch all the details you need.

The Realme Pad Mini will come with a 6,400mAh battery and will fall in an affordable price range. As it has already been launched in the Philippines, we have an idea of its specs sheet. It has an 8.7-inch HD+ LCD display, a Unisoc T616 processor, an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, and more. We can expect it to come in multiple RAM+Storage configurations.

As for the new Realme Smart TV, it will come in 40-inch and 43-inch Full HD screen sizes. The LED display will be bezel-less and will support HDR10. There will be support for 24W quad speakers with Dolby Audio, a quad-core processor, various connectivity options, and the Android TV platform.

The Realme Buds Q2 will be another TWS earbuds that will be added to the company’s wide range of audio products. The TWS earbuds are confirmed to come with an in-ear design, support a 10mm Dynamic Bass Driver, up to 30 hours of total playback time, AI-based ENC for calls, Dolby Atmos, and fast charging support. It is likely to fall under Rs 5,000.

Realme GT Neo 3 Will Be the Star of the Show!

The primary focus of Realme’s event in India next week will be the Realme GT Neo 3. This is the successor to the GT Neo 2 and comes with a GT 2-like design, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, and 150W fast charging.

As the phone has already been introduced in China, we can expect a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP triple rear cameras, and more. Another variant of the Realme GT Neo 3 with 80W fast charging with a 5,000mAh battery is also expected.