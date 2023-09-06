Realme Narzo 60x 5G and Buds T300 Introduced in India

As revealed earlier, Realme has finally launched the Narzo 60x 5G as part of the Narzo 60 series in India. The new budget phone brings along 50MP cameras, Dynamic RAM, and much more. Alongside, the company has introduced the Buds T300 TWS. Here are the details.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G: Specs and Features

The Narzo 60x 5G boasts a sleek design, which the company calls InterstellarX design, including flat edges and a huge camera hump at the back. The phone comes in Stellar Green and Nebula Purple color options.

Upfront, there’s a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a 6-level dynamic variable 120Hz refresh rate, 680 nits of brightness, and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, much like the Realme 11x 5G. This is clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s an option to get an additional 6GB of RAM, thanks to Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE).

On the camera front, you get 50MP AI cameras with features like Super Nightscape mode and street photography mode, among others. The Narzo 60x has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging and features like VCVT Intelligent Tuning Algorithm and VFC Trickle charging Algorithm for better battery life. It runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

Realme Buds T300: Specs and Features

The Realme Buds T300 features 12.4mm Dynamic drivers and the large size ensures a focus on deeper bass and overall enhanced audio output. The earbuds have self-developed spatial audio algorithms, which provide a 360° 3D Spatial Audio Effect. The new TWS also supports 50dB ANC and a 4-mic setup, which also has noise cancellation capabilities, especially useful during calls.

The Buds T300 can go on for up to 40 hours on a single charge and has a 43mAh battery (for each earbud) and a 460mAh battery for the charging case. It also supports fast charging, which can lead to up to 7 hours of listening time in just 10 minutes. Additionally, there’s support for a 50ms low latency mode, Bluetooth 5.3, touch controls, and an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. The Realme Buds T300 comes in Stylish Black and Youth White colors.

Price and Availability

The Realme Narzo 60x 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 (4GB+128GB) and Rs 14,499 (6GB+128GB) and will be available via Amazon and the company’s website, starting September 15. The live commercial sale will happen on September 12. Customers can get a discount of Rs 1,000 as a launch offer.

The Realme Buds T300, on the other hand, will cost you Rs 2,299 and can be bought via Flipkart, Amazon, the company’s website, and leading offline stores, starting September 12. You can get a discount of Rs 100.