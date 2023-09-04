Realme Confirmed to Launch Narzo 60x 5G and Buds T300 in India

Realme will be soon launching a new smartphone and a pair of earbuds in India. The company has confirmed that the Narzo 60x 5G and the Buds T300 will arrive this month and we also have a launch date with us. Check out the details below.

New Realme Products Arriving!

The Realme Narzo 60x 5G and the Buds T300 will launch in India on September 6 at 12 pm. This event can be caught live via YouTube and even from Realme’s X (formerly, Twitter) handle and other social media platforms.

The Narzo 60x 5G will join the existing Narzo 60 series and is confirmed to support 33W SuperVOOC fast charging tech. Realme has also dropped a teaser, which gives a hint of its design. We can expect flat edges and a large circular camera hump at the back, much like the Realme 11 series. The website listing hints at a green color option but we are yet to see the final options.

As for the specs, there’s no word but it is suggested that the Narzo 60x could be the rebranded Realme 11x 5G. So, we can expect a 6.74-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, 64MP cameras, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, and much more. The phone could also come with Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) for additional RAM. This could be priced under Rs 20,000.

Realme is also expected to introduce the Buds T300 with support for 30dB Active Noise Cancellation aka ANC, a 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, an in-ear design, and much more. These could be priced under Rs 5,000. Since the launch event is two days away, it would be best to wait until then to see how these new Realme products turn out. We will keep you posted on the details, so, stay tuned.