Latest Realme Narzo 60 Series Teaser Confirms a Curved Display

A few days back Realme started teasing the arrival of the Narzo 60 series with the tagline ‘Mission Narzo,’ indicating that the launch will happen soon. Now, the most recent development has made the launch more imminent than ever. Keep reading to know more.

Realme Narzo 60 Series Coming Soon!

A dedicated landing page for the Narzo 60 series has gone live via Amazon India. The microsite is live with the ‘Embrace the Future of Visuals’ tagline. The teaser image gives a look at the Narzo 60’s design. It is revealed that the Narzo 60 lineup will be big on display.

It is confirmed that the Narzo 60 and the Narzo 60 Pro will sport a curved display, much like the Realme 11 Pro series. Although, the standard model’s display could be flat. There will feature thin bezels. Realme is calling this the ’61-degree Arch display.’ Judging from the whole “Mars orange” vibe of the microsite, there can be a special edition variant of the device in the Orange color option.

Apart from this, the new Narzo phones will focus on storage. Realme claims the devices will be able to store up to 2,50,000+ pictures. This can mean the max storage variant is 256GB. The flow of information is limited at this moment. The Narzo 60 could be a rebranded Realme 11 5G and you can expect the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, a 90Hz Full HD display, a 64MP primary camera, Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13, and much more. Nothing much is known about the Narzo 60 Pro, though.

The Amazon landing page, as well as Realme’s microsite, reveals that more details will be out on June 26, following which, we can expect the launch to happen by the end of this month or in early July. So, stay tuned with us for all the updates on the upcoming Narzo devices. So, are you excited about the upcoming Realme Narzo 60 phones? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.