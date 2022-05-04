Vivo T1 Series with up to 66W Fast Charging Launched in India; Starts at Rs 14,499

Vivo has brought two new smartphones, the Vivo T1 Pro and the Vivo T1 44W variant, to its latest T series in India. Both smartphones come in addition to the Vivo T1 5G that was launched in India recently and fall in the budget to mid-range price segment. Here are all the details:

Vivo T1 Pro: Specs and Features

The Vivo T1 Pro looks similar to the T1 5G but comes with bigger rear camera housings. There are two color options to choose from, namely Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan.

There is a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display without any high refresh rate support. It, however, comes with HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The Vivo T1 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, which is also found on the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also support for extended RAM 2.0 for an additional 4GB of RAM.

The camera department is home to a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. A 16MP front camera is also present here. The device comes with various camera features like a Super Night mode, AI Super Night Portrait for the front camera, video stabilization, dual-view video, AI Beauty mode, Night filers, and more.

The 4,700mAh battery supports 66W FlashCharge fast charging, which is claimed to provide a 50% charge in 18 minutes. The T1 Pro runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Additional features include Ultra Game mode, an 8-layer VC cooling system, SA/ NSA 5G support, Hi-Res Audio, and more.

Vivo T1 44W: Specs and Features

The Vivo T1 looks similar to the T1 Pro but comes in three colorways, namely Midnight Galaxy, Starry Sky, and Ice Dawn. The phone is also different from the T1 5G in various aspects. To start with, it doesn’t support 5G and has support for faster 44W charging speeds. The Vivo T1 5G supports 18W fast charging.

It also packs in a Snapdragon 680 SoC as opposed to the Snapdragon 695 chipset on the T1 5G. There’s support for up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Much like the T1 Pro, it also comes with the option of an extra 4GB of RAM and expandable storage up to 1TB. The Vivo T1 is different in terms of the display. It gets a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, which was LCD in the case of the T1 5G.

The camera part is the same, though. It features three rear cameras, including a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera, along with a 16MP selfie sensor. It has camera features like the Super Night mode, Dual-view video, Double Exposure, AI Face Beauty, and more.

Price and Availability

The Vivo T1 series starts at Rs 14,499 and comes in multiple RAM+storage variants. Here’s a look at all the variants and their prices:

Vivo T1 44W

4GB+128GB: Rs 14,499

6GB+128GB: Rs 15,999

8GB+128GB: Rs 17,999

Vivo T1 Pro

6GB+128GB: Rs 23,999

8GB+128GB: Rs 24,999

While the Vivo T1 Pro will be available to buy, starting May 7 (pre-order will start on May 5), the Vivo T1 44W will be up for grabs, starting May 8. Interested buyers can get benefits of Rs 2,500 (T1 Pro) and Rs 1,500 (T1 44W) on the use of ICICI/ SBI/ IDFC First Bank/ OneCard until May 31.