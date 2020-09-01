Realme is all set to launch its first electric toothbrush – Realme M1 Sonic in India. In a recent tweet, the company revealed its plans to announce the product alongside the Realme 7 series on the 3rd of September at 12:30 PM.

Introducing new products to our tech-lifestyle ecosystem. Get ready #ForPerfectOralHealth with the realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush which uses a High Frequency Sonic Motor & Antibacterial Bristles for better hygiene

Launching at 12:30 PM, 3rd September.https://t.co/VoF8TyGFBz pic.twitter.com/xvTxP8TnXp — realme Link (@realmeLink) September 1, 2020

Realme has revealed a few key specifications of the Realme M1 Sonic electric toothbrush in a dedicated event page on its official website. According to the company, Realme M1 Sonic’s motor is capable of producing 34,000 vibrations per minute. Despite the high stroke frequency, Realme claims that its electric toothbrush will produce noise lesser than 60dB.

There are a total of 4 cleaning modes in the toothbrush – Soft Mode, Clean Mode, White mode, and Polish mode. Soft mode is for sensitive tooth, while Clean mode is optimal for daily usage. Realme recommends White mode for deep cleaning and Polish mode for shining teeth. The brush head is entirely metal-free and is 3.5mm in terms of thickness. Realme has used Dupont antibacterial bristles on this one.

As far as the battery life is concerned, Realme claims that the M1 Sonic will last up to 90 days on a single charge. It goes without saying that your mileage may vary based on the number of times you use the brush. Although the page doesn’t reveal the exact charging speed, the electric toothbrush will come with fast wireless charging capabilities.

Going by the listed images, the Realme M1 Sonic electric toothbrush will be available in two color variants – White and Blue. We will have to wait until the company unveils the product to learn more in terms of pricing and availability. We will be covering it as it happens, so stay tuned for updates.