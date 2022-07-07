Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition Launched in India

Realme has launched a special variant of the GT Neo 3 in collaboration with Marvel Studios in India. Dubbed Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition, the smartphone comes in Nitro Blue color variant and retains the same specifications as the GT Neo 3. Here are the specifications and pricing of the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor edition.

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder Edition: Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Edition packs a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 1.07 billion colors, and DC Dimming support. You also get a dedicated display processor that promises lower power consumption. Under the hood, it equips MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, you get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, Realme has packed a 16MP sensor in a center-placed notch on the front.

The GT Neo 3 Thor Edition comes with a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery with 150W UltraDart fast charging support. The charging tech is capable of charging the device from 0 to 50% in just 5 minutes. For software, you get Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Gaming-focused features included in the Realme GT Neo 3 include GT mode 3.0, and 9-layer stainless steel VC liquid cooling system that can lower the temperature by 19 degrees. The GT Neo 3 also supports HyperSmart antenna switching technology with 11 antennas around the body, dynamic base station switching, an X-linear motor, 360-degree NFC, and more.

Price and Availability

The Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder Edition is priced at Rs 42,999. However, you get an additional Rs 3,000 discount for prepaid orders, bringing down the price to Rs 39,999. The device will be up for pre-orders from 7th July 12:00PM to 11th July, 11:59PM in India. The phone will go on sale from 13th July at 12 PM via Realme’s online store and Flipkart.