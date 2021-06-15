After unveiling the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Neo in China back in March, Realme has today launched its Snapdragon 888 5G flagship in the global markets. The Realme GT is the company’s first Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone and packs a bunch of high-end features.

So, before going to the price and availability, let’s take a quick look at the design and key specs of the Realme GT 5G.

Realme GT 5G Launched

Design

Starting with the design, the Realme GT 5G is inspired by grand tourers (GT) sports cars. The device comes in two kinds of back panel finishes. Two variants, namely Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue, come with glass back panels. The Racing Yellow variant, on the other hand, features an anti-fingerprint vegan leather-based panel at the rear.

Display

At the front, the Realme GT 5G has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10+. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor onboard.

Internals

Under the hood, the device packs the Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is Qualcomm’s 5G flagship chipset. It is paired with up to 12Gb of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is also a 4,500mAh battery unit with 65W Super Dart fast-charging support. This allows the device to fully charge up in merely 35 minutes.

Further, Realme has integrated a stainless steel and copper VC cooling system to keep the device cool during high-performance situations. As per the company, the system can help the device shed up to 15-degree Celcius.

Cameras

Turning to the optics, the Realme GT 5G includes a triple camera setup housed inside a rectangular module at the back. There is a primary 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, the device packs a 16MP selfie snapper inside the punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the display.

As for the ports, the device has a USB-C port along with a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom. The smartphone also supports SA/ NSA 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6e, and Bluetooth 5.2. It runs the Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price, the Realme GT 5G will be available in two storage variants. The 8GB + 128GB variant has been priced at €449 (~Rs. 39,850). It will be available to buy for €369 (~Rs. 32,775) on Aliexpress.

The higher-end 12GB + 256GB variant will be available to buy on Realme’s online store and authorized distribution channels. Although it will retail for €599 (~Rs. 53,200), Realme will offer the device at €499 (~Rs. 44,300) as an early-bird offer during the Amazon Prime Day sale from June 21. The Realme GT will initially be available to buy in Poland, Spain, Russia, and Thailand. The company might bring the device to India and other European regions in the coming weeks.