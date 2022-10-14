Realme Care+ Service Introduced in India

Realme has announced the Realme Care service system to offer users a convenient after-sale service in India. This can be used both offline and online and also includes the Realme Care+ service for mobile protection, much like Apple Care+. Here are the details to know.

Realme Care+: Price and Benefits

The Realme Care+ Privileged plan will provide users with different mobile protection services and starts at just Rs 489. It includes an extended 1-year warranty, a year’s screen protection, and 1 year of accidental and liquid protection.

With this, people can get access to the company’s authorized customer care centers, trusted experts, and easy claim availments.

Commenting on the announcement Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, VP, Realme and President, Realme International Business Group said, “Realme Care is a testimony of our commitment to serving the best to our customers and our focus to further build on our customer experience. Through this initiative, we are ensuring a complete service through digital technology with ‘service quality as the foundation and ‘consistency, convenience, and care’ as the core values. We are hopeful that Realme’s service will become the customer experience benchmark in the technology industry.“

Realme’s extended warranty covers defects and unexpected mechanical or electrical breakdowns and is priced between Rs 589 and Rs 2,799, depending on the device you have. The screen protection is priced between Rs 489 and Rs 2,549. The Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection Plan can cost you between Rs 689 and Rs 4,899.

The exact price of the aforementioned plans can be checked by entering the serial or IMEI number of your Realme phone. Realme Care+ is now available for both new and existing users in India. It is revealed that users can cancel the purchase of these plans if bought with a phone. To get more details on this, you can visit the dedicated Realme Care+ microsite.