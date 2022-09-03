Realme C33 Confirmed to Launch in India on September 6

Realme will be hosting an event on September 6 to launch the Realme Watch 3 Pro and the Buds Air 3s in India. And now, it has been revealed that it will introduce the Realme c33 alongside. Here’s what to expect.

Realme C33 Launching in India Next Week

The Realme C33 will launch at 12 pm on September 6 in India via an online event. This will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel and you will be able to get the live updates on Twitter. A new experience awaits.



Get ready for #NayeZamaneKaEntertainment with the all-new #realmeC33, launching on 6th September, 12:00 PM, on our official channels.



The phone, which will be part of the Realme C series, will flaunt the new Boundless Sea design, which includes a rear panel with a shimmery finish resembling “water flowing in the sun.” It is 8.3mm thick and has a weight of 187 grams, making it pretty lightweight. There’s some resemblance with the recently launched Realme 9i 5G.

The Realme C33 is also confirmed to come in black, gold, and blue colors. It will sport a 50MP AI main camera, which is claimed to be the first for its price segment. The device will support the CHDR algorithm for clearer backlit photos and supports multiple camera modes. The secondary rear camera could be a 2MP depth sensor or a macro camera.

Additionally, the Realme C33 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with up to 37 days of standby time, and Ultra-saving mode. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart. Other specs haven’t been unveiled yet but we expect the phone to fall under Rs 12,000.

To recall, the company has already revealed some details of the Watch 3 Pro and the Buds Air 3s. The new smartwatch will support a large AMOLED display, AI ENC Bluetooth Calling, and more. The Realme Buds Air 3s is confirmed to feature an 11mm Bass Boost Driver, ENC, and more. Both are likely to fall under Rs 5,000.

For a more conclusive idea, it’s best to wait until September 6, which is just around the corner. Keep on visiting Beebom.com for further information.