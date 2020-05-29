Having unveiled the Realme Buds Q in China earlier this week, Chinese tech company, Realme, is all set to launch it in India in the coming days. In a tweet earlier today, Realme CMO, Francis Wang, not only confirmed the impending launch, but also revealed that it will be priced below Rs. 2,000.

#BudsAirNeo brings features like Super Low Lantency, 13mm big bass, 10m wireless range, standing at the best choice below 3k. Still looking for TrueWiless below 2k? #realmeBudsQ coming soon. pic.twitter.com/A2f5mb9MlH — Francis Wang (@FrancisRealme) May 29, 2020

As mentioned already, the Realme Buds Q is a pair of entry-level TWS earbuds that was launched in China just a few days back. Designed by French designer José Lévy, they are said to be inspired by the soft and round pebbles that fit the curve of the palm and the ear canal. The earbuds feature 10mm bass boost drivers and support the super low latency mode and touch controls of the Buds Air Neo.

Other notable features include IPX4 certification that denotes sweat resistance. As for battery life, Realme promises up to 4.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, but that goes up to 20 hours with the charging case. The Realme Buds Q is priced at 129 yuan in China, which is just over Rs. 1,300, so it will be interesting to see how it will be priced in India.

It’s worth noting here that Realme launched the Buds Air Neo in India last Monday – the same day that it announced the Buds Q in China. The Neo comes with 13mm drivers for extra bass, touch controls for music playback and voice calling, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 10m wireless range and more. It is priced at Rs. 2,999, making it an attractive option for many. That said, the Realme Buds Q will likely be the device that will take on the newly-released Redmi Earbuds S in real earnest.