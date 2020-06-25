Realme recently detailed its 1+4+N strategy that sees the company further branch out into the IoT and lifestyle space. The Chinese giant already has a sizeable market share in the smartphone segment and is quickly making its mark in the audio accessory and smart TV segment. Today, the company has launched its first backpack, the Realme Adventurer Backpack, priced at Rs. 1,499 in India.

This backpack features a military design, as Realme says, with a flip cover design. The company has used 650D High-density Oxford Cotton for its construction. This makes the backpack lightweight, durable, and water-resistant. Yeah, the Realme Adventurer backpack has an IPX4 rating and can withstand light showers with ease.

As you can see in the image below, the backpack has buckles on the front to keep the flip cover in place. The woven straps have Realme’s ‘Dare to Leap’ tagline imprinted on it. The backpack also offers a padded silk handle and pearl cotton straps for your comfort when carrying the backpack.

The storage capacity is 32 liters, which means it’s a pretty huge backpack. You will also find a dedicated zipper sleeve for carrying up to 17-inch laptops, two side pockets for storing change, USB sticks, pens, or maybe a tiny water bottle. Realme has added a trolley strap on the rear, making it easier for you to make your way through airports – not in the current situations though. We don’t suggest you step out of your homes until its super urgent.

Though I have only seen the Realme Adventurer Backpack in renders, I really like the design and capacity so I’m probably going to order for myself. It goes on sale starting from 1st July via Amazon India and Realme’s website. What are your opinions on this backpack?