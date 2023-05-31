Realme 11 Pro Series India Launch Date Revealed

Realme is finally bringing its next-gen Realme 11 Pro series to India after making a China debut recently. The series will launch next month and will succeed the Realme 10 Pro phones from last year. Here’s all you need to know about this.

Realme 11 Pro Series India Launch Incoming

The Realme 11 Pro+ and the Realme 11 Pro will launch via an in-person event on June 8 at 12 pm. Although, you will be able to catch the live stream and updates via the company’s YouTube channel and social media handles, respectively. 🚨Attention #realmeFans🚨



Presenting the perfect blend of luxury and next-level design! Experience the power of #realme11ProSeries5G with @iamsrk on 8th June, 12 noon.



Are you ready for #TheNextLeap? #200MPzoomToTheNextLevel



Know more: https://t.co/YhMCBKPGSZ pic.twitter.com/fOahGt7itK— realme (@realmeIndia) May 31, 2023

As confirmed via a dedicated microsite, Both devices come with a 3D woven textured back panel with a lychee leather finish for a premium look. The Realme 11 Pro+ is also the company’s first to get a 200MP primary camera with Samsung’s HP3 sensor. There will be features like the moon mode, SuperOIS, and much more.

There’s a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset under the hood. There’s also support for 100W fast charging. The Realme 11 Pro, on the other hand, has 100MP triple rear cameras and supports 67W fast charging. Other than these two changes, everything is the same for Realme 11 Pro lineup.

Realme is yet to reveal details like the price and availability but we can expect these two to be sub-Rs 25,000 devices, making them interesting options. The Realme 11 Pro series will compete with the recent Redmi Note 12 phones. There’s also no word on whether or not Realme will launch the standard Realme 11 in India.

We shall get answers to all these questions at the June 8 launch event. So, stay tuned for more information. Also, are you excited about the upcoming Realme 11 Pro series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.