Realme 10 with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India

Realme has finally brought the affordable Realme 10 to India, which joins the budget-to-mid Realme 10 Pro series in the country. The phone, which was earlier launched globally, comes with the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, a 90Hz display, and more. Have a look at the price, features, and more details below.

Realme 10: Price and Availability

The Realme 10 is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB model and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. As an introductory offer, the 4GB+64GB version will be available for Rs 12,999.

The sale will start on January 15 via the company’s website, Flipkart, and leading retail stores.

Specs and Features at a Glance

The Realme 10 gets flat edges and a light particle coating at the back. It comes in Rush Black and Clash White color options. It weighs 178 grams, becoming the lightest Realme phone launched globally. The phone sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It comes with a Full HD+ screen resolution.

The MediaTek Helio G99 chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s an option to expand the RAM by an additional 8GB with the help of the Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature.

The camera department houses a 50MP main snapper and a 2MP B&W sensor. The front camera stands at 16MP. The Realme 10 supports the ProLight Imaging tech and the Flash Night View algorithm for improved night photography.

It gets its juice from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. The device runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. Other details include ‘200% ultra boom speakers,’ a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more.