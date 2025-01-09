Reacher Season 3 Trailer Released Showcasing an Action Packed Adventure

When we talk, action, thrill, super-spy vibes, and ginormous muscles, Jack Reacher is the name that would pop into your head. Alan Ritchson is set to come back to our screens with Reacher Season 3. The first trailer for Reacher Season 3 has been released by Amazon Prime Video and is set to release on Prime Video on February 20, 2025. So, let me tell you everything we saw in the trailer!

Reacher Season 3 is based on the novel Persuader and we will see him against a gigantic foe called Pauli or the Dutch Giant. However, based on the trailer, it seems that Jack and Pauli will start as allies and eventually turn into foes. In Reacher Season 3, we will see Jack go on a mission to rescue an undercover DEA agent however, there is more to the mission. For Reacher, it’s personal since the villain he will be going against is someone he believes to have killed years ago.

The trailer also features Frances Neagley played by Maria Sten who has appeared in every season of Reacher and is soon set to lead a Neagley spinoff set in the world of Jack Reacher.

Reacher Season 3 will feature a total of 8 episodes. The first three episodes will premiere on February 20, while the following episodes will be released weekly until March 27, 2025. So, let’s wait and see what Jack Reacher has in store this time around, and stay tuned for further updates!