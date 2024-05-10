Ralph Ineson Joins the Fantastic Four Cast as Galactus

In a recent update, we came to know that the actor who will be playing the lead antagonist in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie has been cast. The Fantastic Four has an all-star cast including Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as “The Thing”. Now, Ralph Ineson has joined the cast of Fantastic Four as Galactus who is going to be the main villain of the movie. Ralph Ineson has been cast as Galactus in ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR.’



This detail was confirmed by an exclusive report put forward by The Hollywood Reporter. Ralph Ineson has been seen in multiple movies. He played the role of Amycus Carrow in Harry Potter and was also seen in the recently released The First Omen. He has also made an appearance in highly recognized movies like Ready Player One, The Pope’s Exorcist, and The Creator. Now, he is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the planet-eating entity that is going to attack Earth in hopes of consuming it.

Now, it is well known that Galactus has Silver Surfer as a herald who looks for planets with a lot of life for him to consume. The Fantastic Four movie is going to bring in Julia Garner as Silver Surfer but as of now, we are not sure if she will be working with Galactus or against him.

The Fantastic Four is slated to release in 2025 but as Bob Iger introduced us to his new strategy for Marvel movies so there could be some changes. With that, I’d say that I’m happy with the cast of Ralph Ineson as Galactus, and let’s wait and see where it goes!