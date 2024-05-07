Bob Iger Says Marvel Will Reduce the Output of Movies and TV Shows

It’s no secret that recently, MCU Marvel has been suffering with the complete phase 5 being a total failure. As of now, Marvel’s redemption is completely relying on Deadpool and Wolverine which is going to be the only release from the studio in 2024. However, it looks like Marvel is trying to redeem itself since Disney CEO Bob Iger has made a statement talking about plans regarding future Marvel Projects.

Marvel Will Release 2-3 Movies and 2 Shows Per Year

Image Courtesy: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

During the company’s quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, Bob Iger stated that from now on, Marvel will focus more on the quality of their content and will release only 2 to 3 movies per year along with a strict number of just 2 TV shows. In his statement, Iger said-

“We’re slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two, or a maximum of three.”

Even though this statement sounds good there is a problem with it as well. According to the roadmap provided earlier by the company, there are already four upcoming Marvel movies set to release in 2025 after Deadpool and Wolverine. According to Marvel’s roadmap, 2025 will see the release of The Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, Captain America: Brave New World, and Blade.

Not only that, according to Marvel’s roadmap, there are 4 more movies that are set to release in 2026, including Avengers: Secret Wars. So, if Marvel is going to implement these changes, some of these projects are going to get delayed, and I don’t think fans are going to be happy about it. Well, If Bob Iger has made his statement about Marvel’s release schedule, its execution is pretty much inevitable so, let’s wait and see where this goes.