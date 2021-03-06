After a strong IPO listing last week, Indian Railways telecom infrastructure provider RailTel has announced new prepaid Wi-Fi service plans for travelers. The new Wi-Fi plans (via Live Mint) start at an affordable Rs. 10 and accessible across 4000 railway stations in India.

If you travel via trains often, you must have Railwire Wi-Fi services being offered for free at several railway stations. You simply need to connect to an open Railwire Wi-Fi network and enter your mobile number to get access to 30 minutes of free Wi-Fi services. However, there’s a catch to this free service. You get 1Mbps speed via this method, and that could be a drag for many.

So, to offer users premium services and higher speeds, RailTel has launched a new prepaid Wi-Fi service. You will get up to 34Mbps speed on selecting one of the prepaid plans, available at nominal rates at railway stations in India. The plans start at Rs. 10 for 5GB of data for 1 day and go up to Rs. 70 for 60GB data for a month. You have several payment options, including net banking, e-wallet, and credit cards, available to buy the plans online.

You can check out the complete list of RailTel’s prepaid Wi-Fi plans right here:

Rs. 10 for 5 GB data valid for 1 day

Rs. 15 for 10 GB data valid for 1 day

Rs. 20 for 10 GB data valid for 5 days

Rs. 30 for 20 GB data valid for 5 days

Rs. 40 for 20 GB data valid for 10 days

Rs. 50 for 30 GB data valid for 10 days

Rs. 70 for 60GB data valid for 30 days

RailTel ran a pilot for the prepaid service at 20 stations in Uttar Pradesh. “Based on the response and detailed testing, we have launched this plan at 4,000 more stations across India,” said RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla. The company intends to expand the prepaid Wi-Fi service to all stations in this financial year.

So next time you visit an Indian Railway station, look out for the Railwire Wi-Fi network and get one of these prepaid plans to access high-speed Wi-Fi services.