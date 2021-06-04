Even though Qualcomm announced its flagship-grade Snapdragon 888 SoC late last year, the company is struggling to deliver the chipset to manufacturers, thanks to the global chip shortage. However, that is not stopping the chipmaker to work on its next-gen premium chipset. And now, we have evidence that shows Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 successor will feature ARM’s new V9 technology and will be based on the 4nm architecture.

The leak for Qualcomm’s next-gen premium system-on-chip” comes from reputable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). He recently shared a tweet with the key components that will make the upcoming SM8450 chipset. It is presumed to be the successor of the Snapdragon 888 SoC with part number SM8350 from Qualcomm.

As per Blass’s tweet, the next Snapdragon mobile chipset will come with an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF system and will be based on the 4nm process. The rumored CPU will also contain Qualcomm’s Kryo 780 cores that will be reportedly “built on Arm Cortex V9 technology”, which was announced earlier this year.

The first CPUs that were designed with the said technology were the Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510. Thus, the next-gen Snapdragon chipset is expected to feature these three CPU core designs in a 1 x 3 x 4 design (1x Cortex-X2, 3x Cortex-A710, and 4x Cortex-A510).

"SM8450 is Qualcomm's next-gen premium system-on-chip (SoC). It has an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF system. It is fabricated on a 4nm process." pic.twitter.com/u1GXMhOWBf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 3, 2021

Apart from this, the SD 888 successor will also feature the Adreno 730 GPU. Further, the chipset will come with an improved Spectra 680 image signal processor (ISP) as compared to the Spectra 580 ISP on the Snapdragon 888.

Other than these details, the spec sheet also mentions that the upcoming chipset will support Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6900 subsystem Bluetooth LE, support quad-channel LPDDR5 RAM, the Adreno 665 video processing unit, and Adreno 1195 display processing unit.

Coming to the launch and availability of the chipset, there is no information available as of now. So stay tuned for more developments in this story in the coming days.