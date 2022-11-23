Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon 782G Mid-Range Chipset

After recently announcing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform at its annual summit, Qualcomm has now silently introduced the new Snapdragon 782G mobile platform. The SoC is a successor to the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and comes with a few upgrades, improved AI, and more.

Snapdragon 782G Mobile Platform: Details

The Snapdragon 782G is based on the 6nm Kryo 670 CPU. The octa-core structure has clock speeds of up to 2.7GHz, up from the 2.5GHz speed of the Snapdragon 778G+. It is said to show a 5% improved performance. The Adreno 642L GPU (same as its predecessor) can ensure up to 10% improved GPU performance.

The SoC comes with triple Qualcomm Spectra ISP with support for shots with three cameras of 22MP at the same time, up to 200MP main camera, 10-bit color depth, action photos with 120fps, and HDR10+. It also includes the Qualcomm AI Engine with Qualcomm Hexagon Processor, along with the Qualcomm Sensing Hub for context-based audio analytics.

Connectivity-wise, the Snapdragon 782G supports both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G bands, FastConnect 6700 with Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth version 5.2. There’s support for Snapdragon Elite Gaming for enhanced gaming experiences. The spec sheet includes support for Snapdragon Sound, Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec, and Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System.

It also comes with support for GLONASS, NavIC, Beidou, GPS, QZSS, and Galileo. The chipset also gets support for NFC. For the display, phones with the Snapdragon 782G SoC can support a 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Additional details include support for LPDDR5 RAM, USB-C, Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor for fingerprint scanning, and more. Plus, the Snapdragon 782G comes with Quick Charge 4+, which is claimed to provide a charge of 50% in about 15 minutes. The tech also promises extended battery life.

Snapdragon 782G Mobile Platform: Availability

Qualcomm hasn’t revealed the timeline for the official release of the Snapdragon 782G chipset but this could happen soon. We expect the Honor 80, which will launch today, to get it.