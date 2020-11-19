Qualcomm is showing interest in the mobile e-sports scene in India. The company has announced Snapdragon Conquest, its first mobile e-sports tournament in the country. The tournament has a total prize pool of Rs. 50,00,000 (50 lakhs).

Through Snapdragon Conquest, Qualcomm plans to host multiple tournaments across different games every year. In the first season aptly named Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Open 2020, the official game title is Garena Free Fire. The announcement comes at a time when games like Free Fire and Call of Duty: Mobile continues to thrive due to PUBG Mobile‘s absence.

As you would expect from a gaming tournament, there will be live broadcasts and player live streams of matches. It is worth noting that Qualcomm will not levy an entry or registration fee for gamers to participate in the tournament, which is a nice gesture towards aspiring gamers.

“Our work with the larger ecosystem of OEMs, game developers and publishers, is helping us learn and provide an upgraded gaming experience across multiple price tiers. We are really excited about the launch of Snapdragon Conquest, our new gaming program. With Snapdragon Conquest, we are creating a community that challenges the competitive skills of gamers, allowing us a deeper understanding of the gaming needs of all our users in India,” said Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India.

Unfortunately, that’s everything we know about Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Conquest now. Qualcomm says it will reveal more information regarding the tournament through its official Twitter handle. Hence, if you’re a Free Fire player, that’s where you should keep an eye on for exact details in the coming days.