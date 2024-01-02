Mickey Mouse Gets a Parody Horror Film Right After Entering Public Domain

The face of Disney, Mickey Mouse, has come to the public domain as of January 1, 2024. Although the modern version of Mickey Mouse is protected under copyright, the classic version of Mickey as seen in the Steamboat Willie cartoon is available for use by the public. Naturally, people didn’t waste a single day to show off their creativity and announce a new upcoming movie, a horror spoof of Mickey Mouse called Mickey’s Mousetrap.

The first trailer and poster for the Mickey Mouse horror film have already been released. So, let us not waste time and learn all about the upcoming bloodthirsty Mickey Mouse.

Mickey’s Mousetrap Poster & Trailer Released

The official poster for Mickey’s Mousetrap has been released along with the trailer for the same. the poster shows us a Mickey Mouse mask, which pretty much explains what we are going to see; that is a killer masked as Mickey Mouse going around and killing people. First poster for the horror movie, ‘Mickey’s Mouse Trap’ has been released.



However, in my opinion, if they wanted to make a horror movie about the Mouse, I was expecting more of a monsterized version of Mickey; considering the fact that Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey worked. So, this would most probably work as well.

The description of this movie reads — “It’s Alex’s 21st birthday, but she’s stuck at the amusement arcade on a late shift so her friends decide to surprise her, but a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse decides to play a game of his own with them which she must survive.”

So it gives you an idea of what kind of a movie this is going to be. A classic closed environment, cat and mouse chase, only in this case, the cat is, well, the Big Mouse and the Mouse are people he will be hunting.

Disney’s rights to the classic Mickey Mouse were to expire back in 2004, however, after a court case Disney extended their rights for 20 more years. It was expected that this time around, Disney would most probably pull off something similar.

Rather it seems that Disney knew it would be bad publicity, and they can’t afford it considering the decline in the money their movies are making. So, now that the classic Mickey is out in the public, we can expect more twisted spin-offs based on him. Who knows if a sequel to 2023’s Five Nights At Freddy’s bring him in a cameo or something? Sounds like a money move to me. However, let’s wait and see what this movie has in store for us.