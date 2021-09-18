PowerToys Is Now Available on the Microsoft Store

Microsoft has added PowerToys to Microsoft Store on Windows 11. The development comes just months after the company brought the classic VLC Win32 app to Microsoft Store. Before this change, PowerToys was available via GitHub, Windows Package Manager (Winget), Chocolatey, and Scoop.

Get PowerToys on Microsoft Store

In case you are out of the loop, PowerToys offers additional features aimed at power users to improve the efficiency and usability of Windows. It offers a total of 10 utilities namely Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide, and Video Conference Mute.

PowerToys making its way to Microsoft Store should help improve the discoverability of the software. However, there’s a catch. Although you can download PowerToys from Microsoft Store, you won’t get updates for PowerToys from the Store. Instead, PowerToys will manage its own updates just like other unpackaged Win32 apps.

When a user asked if updates via MS Store are possible, here’s what PowerToys Lead Clint Rutkas said: “PowerToys currently has too disruptive of an installer process to auto-update. We have a few work items to simplify this that will be done in the future for other work items (like monaco powered file previewer). Once we can remove UAC prompts and move more into PT itself from the installer, we can heavily simplify the install process”.

If you are using Windows 11, you can download PowerToys from Microsoft Store right now. You can also download it from GitHub if that’s what you prefer. Regardless of the installation method, do not forget to go through our guide on using PowerToys.