Poco X5 5G Finally Comes to India; Check out the Details Here!

Poco has finally launched the budget Poco X5 5G in India after introducing it to the global market recently. It joins the latest Poco X5 Pro 5G (which made both an Indian and global debut) and even shares a resemblance with it. Have a look at the price, features, and more details below.

Poco X5 5G: Specs and Features

The Poco X5 gets the company’s proprietary huge camera island, which includes the rectangular bump to include the camera housings. The phone comes in Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue, and Jaguar Black colors and also has an IP53 rating.

Upfront, you get a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 nits of peak brightness. It has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass and SGS Care and Seamless Pro Display certifications.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, which is paired with the Adreno 619 GPU. There’s up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone also supports the Turbo RAM feature for an additional 5GB of RAM.

The camera department includes a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro sensor. There’s a 13MP selfie snapper too and you get to try features like HDR, AI scene detection, night mode, portrait mode, and much more.

Poco’s X5 5G gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery, which is accompanied by an in-box 33W fast charger. It runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12 but we expect Android 13-based MIUI 14 to arrive soon. Although, it coming out of the box would have been nice. Additional features include 7 5G band support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, MIUI Dialer, and more.

Price and Availability

The Poco X5 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 20,999 (8GB+256GB) and will be up for grabs via Flipkart, starting March 21.

Interested buyers can get a discount of Rs 2,000 on the use of ICICI Bank cards and an additional Rs 2,000 as an exchange bonus. So, will you go for the new sub-Rs 20,000 phone in town? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.